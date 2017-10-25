Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Shops With Small Fridges Could Be Exempt from Alcohol Display Rule

Published on Oct 25 2017 10:13 AM in Retail tagged: public health alcohol bill / Health Minister Simon Harris

Shops with drink in fridge units whose fronts are less than 2 sq m in size could be exempt from some restrictions.

Retailers will reportedly be allowed to have two fridge units, each up to 1sq m, or one unit amounting to 2sq m in size, once the legislation is in place.

Small retailers look set to escape proposed rules restricting the display of alcohol products in shops in Public Health Alcohol Bill, which be introduced next month, reports Irish Examiner.

Speaking with the Irish Examiner, Health Minister Simon Harris said, “I want to proceed with the Alcohol Bill in November,” he said. “I heard the concerns from all parties, including my own, in relation to the potential consequences on a small shop.”

He confirmed there will be an amendment to try and 'mitigate against that burden for small shops'.

Under the current plans, the bill provides for 'minimum unit pricing to prevent below-cost selling and compulsory health warnings on drinks'.

It includes restrictions on alcohol promotion and strict structural separation of drink from other items in shops.

