Food Industry Export Hub Planned For The Boyne Valley Region

Published on Nov 6 2017 9:54 AM in A-Brands tagged: Featured Post / Boyne Valley / Boyne Valley Food Innovation District / BVFID

The Boyne Valley Food Innovation District (BVFID) has announced the establishment of a major food industry export hub for the Boyne Valley region.

BVFID which has a multi-disciplinary advisory board with key industry figures such as Bord Bia chairman Michael Carey and former Largo foods director Ray Coyle - is at an 'advanced stage of talk' with the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), reports the Sunday Independent.

The joint venture between local authorities, state agencies, universities and the private sector is reportedly set to create 2,500 jobs by 2025.

Meath Enterprise is reportedly preparing to build a '27,000 sq ft advanced technology building to support short-term needs, while planners have rezoned 70 acres in Navan to add to an existing 50-acre land bank earmarked for the project'.

Silicon Valley Of Food

"This region can become the Silicon Valley of food," said Gary O'Meara, head BVFID. "The potential is huge - €10m has been invested to date, with €50m to €100m investment likely."

O'Meara said that talks are at an advanced stage with the ISIF with a view to it becoming a BVFID investment partner.

"This could see ISIF invest in high-potential companies that can scale to meet exporting opportunities that we are establishing in China, Scandinavia and other countries," he added.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern