Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Sky Partners With Virgin Media To Increase Audience Targeted Advertisements

Published on Jun 15 2017 11:10 AM in Technology tagged: Sky UK / Advertisements / Virgin Media

Sky Partners With Virgin Media To Increase Audience Targeted Advertisements

Sky TV and Virgin Media have recently announced a partnership deal that plans to ‘accelerate’ targeted TV advertisements.

Advertisers of both small and large businesses will have the ability to target up to 30 million viewers. Audiences can expect more targeted TV ad campaigns, underpinned by intelligent data, with transparent, brand-safe environments for advertisers.

Andrew Griffith, Sky’s Group Chief Operating Officer stated, “TV remains the most effective and trusted advertising medium there is and continues to innovate at pace. Addressable TV is the high quality, brand safe and transparent medium that leading brands have already been adopting in their thousands.

“Today’s partnership takes that the next level with the extension of AdSmart to millions more homes meaning more relevant ads for Virgin customers and a larger platform for advertisers”.

Virgin Media’s Pat Kiely and Sky Media’s Jamie West will be leading the development of the strategic partnership.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Patrick Lewers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Latest in Technology

Majority Of Consumers More Likely To Buy From Businesses With A Website Wed, 14 Jun 2017

Majority Of Consumers More Likely To Buy From Businesses With A Website
Visa Announces 'More Secure' Enhancements To Its Verified By Visa Service Thu, 1 Jun 2017

Visa Announces 'More Secure' Enhancements To Its Verified By Visa Service
Visa Launches Rewards Programme For AIB Cardholders Thu, 11 May 2017

Visa Launches Rewards Programme For AIB Cardholders
Datapac Helps Walsh Whiskey Distillery Account For ‘The Angels’ Share’ Fri, 28 Apr 2017

Datapac Helps Walsh Whiskey Distillery Account For ‘The Angels’ Share’