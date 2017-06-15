Sky Partners With Virgin Media To Increase Audience Targeted Advertisements

Published on Jun 15 2017 11:10 AM in Technology tagged: Sky UK / Advertisements / Virgin Media

Sky TV and Virgin Media have recently announced a partnership deal that plans to ‘accelerate’ targeted TV advertisements.

Advertisers of both small and large businesses will have the ability to target up to 30 million viewers. Audiences can expect more targeted TV ad campaigns, underpinned by intelligent data, with transparent, brand-safe environments for advertisers.

Andrew Griffith, Sky’s Group Chief Operating Officer stated, “TV remains the most effective and trusted advertising medium there is and continues to innovate at pace. Addressable TV is the high quality, brand safe and transparent medium that leading brands have already been adopting in their thousands.

“Today’s partnership takes that the next level with the extension of AdSmart to millions more homes meaning more relevant ads for Virgin customers and a larger platform for advertisers”.

Virgin Media’s Pat Kiely and Sky Media’s Jamie West will be leading the development of the strategic partnership.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Patrick Lewers