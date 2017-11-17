Smurfit Kappa Packaging Sets Standard

Published on Nov 17 2017 12:02 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Trending Posts / Packaging / Smurfit Kappa / DIN Seal

Paper-packaging group Smurfit Kappa has received a seal of approval for its performance packaging technology, from a leading German research and service institute.

The company's technology has been endorsed as 'setting the industry standard' by the Papiertechnische Stiftung (PTS).

The PTS seal of approval means that Smurfit Kappa’s test protocols are now published as an official German standard under the Deutsches Institute für Normung (German institute for norms, DIN).

Smurfit Kappa says its performance packaging technology analyses the effectiveness of packages and comes up with the ideal specifications to ensure fit for purpose packaging solutions, which leads to a more scalable and credible approach for corrugated packaging users.

Optimised Packaging Solutions

Millions of tests are run from the company’s ISTA-certified laboratory every year, using insights from the aeronautical industry to produce optimised, risk-free packaging solutions, according to the company.

“We are very proud that with the support of PTS, we have set the new standard in the industry," said Arco Berkenbosch, VP of innovation and development at Smurfit Kappa. "In the last 16 years, we have seen that more and more companies inside and outside our industry have started using our innovative performance packaging approach to optimise and harmonise their materials."

The company recently reported a 4% revenue increase for the third quarter of its financial year. Smurfit Kappa says it is looking to further expand after the acquisition of a corrugated plant in Moscow and a display and corrugated business in Greece.