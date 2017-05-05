Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Smurfit Kappa Reports Revenue Growth Of 6% In Q1

Published on May 5 2017 3:10 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Smurfit Kappa

Smurfit Kappa Reports Revenue Growth Of 6% In Q1

Smurfit Kappa has posted a revenue growth of 6% in the first quarter of this year.

The group said that EBITDA for the period was €278 million, with a margin of 13%. On a days adjusted basis, the revenue growth for the period was 3.7%.

Tony Smurfit, Group CEO, commented: "We are pleased to report that SKG has again delivered a strong set of results. The Group reported good revenue growth of 6%, or 3.7% on a days adjusted basis, and EBITDA of €278 million versus the same period last year. These results, against a backdrop of significant recovered fibre cost inflation of approximately €30 million year-on-year, reflect the continued strength of our business. We expect improved margins as paper price increases translate into higher box prices."

The group said that containerboard price increases have 'provided the backdrop for necessary box price increases which will be progressively implemented during 2017'.

The packaging company also delivered an improved free cash flow year-on-year, despite its first quarter of the year being a 'softer' one. 

“We are also pleased to report that our cash flow and debt ratios improved in what is traditionally a softer quarter." He said.

The group outlined that its containerboard price increases in both Europe and the Americas is 'implemented and ongoing'.  

Smurfit added, “The geographic spread of our business, the integrated model which we operate, the strongest suite of business applications in our industry, and, most importantly, the tremendously talented people that work in SKG, give us great confidence for our future."  

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Smurfit Kappa Sees Revenues Rise 5% In 2016

Smurfit Kappa Sees Revenues Rise 5% In 2016
Smurfit Kappa Invests In Pioneering Hybrid Printer

Smurfit Kappa Invests In Pioneering Hybrid Printer
Smurfit Kappa Wins Gold And Silver At POPAI Awards

Smurfit Kappa Wins Gold And Silver At POPAI Awards
Smurfit Kappa Wins Two POPAI Awards In Retail Marketing

Smurfit Kappa Wins Two POPAI Awards In Retail Marketing

Latest in Packaging And Design

Latest Complaints Bulletin Reveals 11 Advertisements In Breach Of ASAI Code Fri, 5 May 2017

Latest Complaints Bulletin Reveals 11 Advertisements In Breach Of ASAI Code
Smurfit Kappa Wins Gold Award For Hendricks Gin Pack Design Thu, 6 Apr 2017

Smurfit Kappa Wins Gold Award For Hendricks Gin Pack Design
Broadcasting Authority Revises Advertising Code Tue, 28 Mar 2017

Broadcasting Authority Revises Advertising Code
Ardagh Group Prices Shares Of Its IPO At $19 Each Wed, 15 Mar 2017

Ardagh Group Prices Shares Of Its IPO At $19 Each