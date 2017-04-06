Smurfit Kappa Wins Gold Award For Hendricks Gin Pack Design

Published on Apr 6 2017 12:41 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Smurfit Kappa UK

Smurfit Kappa UK won two gold awards for its Hendricks Gin 6 bottle pack and its design for Kimberly Clark Finding Dory at the 2017 European Flexographic Industry Association awards.

Overall, it has claimed ten awards, also walking away with, four silver, three bronze and one highly commended award.

The awards were presented at a Gala Dinner held last month in the Vox Conference Centre, NEC Birmingham and showcased the best of flexographic print innovation globally in 2016.

Adrian Bird, UK Sales Director at Smurfit Kappa commented: “We are always striving to provide our customers with packaging which will enhance their brand and allow their products to stand out on shelf. With 82% of purchase decisions being made at the point of purchase, eye-catching packaging is becoming more and more important for retailers.

“Success at the prestigious EFIA awards only reinforce our commitment to providing the highest quality print that we can, with the ultimate goal being to help our customers sell more.”

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donncha Mac Cóil