Spar International Appoints New Head of Buying

Spar International has appointed Wouter Lefevere as its new Head of International Buying, announced today (June 19th).

Lefevere has been given the task of leading the development of SPAR's relationships and negotiations with its international partners. He will also be responsible for delivering on SPAR’s recently launched Buying Better Together strategy.

Tobias Wasmuht, Managing Director of SPAR International, said, “Buying better together internationally is a key pillar of the scope of services provided to our partners, and the appointment of Wouter signals our intention to further enhance this scope.

“Today we collaborate with our supplier partners on behalf of our SPAR partners in 44 countries across four continents. As a result we have a uniquely strong global network which, not only allows us to source better by leveraging our international scale, but also to provide extensive market access opportunities for our international suppliers.”

Lefevere has previous international buying experience, having also held senior roles in buying and commercial development at LIDL.