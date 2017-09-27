Spar International Opens New Warehouse In Northern Ireland

Published on Sep 27 2017 9:31 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Trending Posts / Spar International

Spar International has recently opened a new warehouse at Henderson Group headquarters in Co. Antrim on 20 September.

The opening could benefit 447 independent and company's stores across Northern Ireland, while strengthening the Henderson Group, which is likely to invest over £30 million in land acquisition and new buildings at its headquarters.

The first phase saw the opening of Henderson Group’s new group office building at Mallusk, an investment of £3.5 million, earlier this year.

“We have been working with the Henderson Group for over 50 years to enable Spar to deliver to retailers and customers in Northern Ireland”, said Tobias Wasmuht, managing director of Spar International “Our focus is on listening, adapting and fine tuning our international best practises and combining the best of global with the best of local and the cutting-edge warehouse is a prime example of that”.

Martin Agnew, Managing Director of the Henderson Group, said that the new location is excellent for the delivery of goods arriving from Larne and Belfast ports and has good access to 447 stores across Northern Ireland that it supplys.

"We looked at all of the new logistics techniques being used by warehouses in the Spar International network across Europe, South Africa and China and considered what was best for us.” Agnew added.

The next phase will reportedly involve the redevelopment of the company’s chilled and frozen distribution warehouse on the same site, another £12.5 million project.

