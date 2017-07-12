Studies Show Coffee Reduces Risk Of Death By Disease

Published on Jul 12 2017 9:53 AM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / Coffee

New studies completed by scientists in both Europe and the US show that coffee may play a role in reducing the risk of death, according to TheJournal.ie.

The European study was carried out by researchers from International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and Imperial College London. The study, which included more than half a million people from 10 European countries, found that those who drank about three cups of coffee a day may live longer than those who did not drink any.

Lead author Marc Gunter of the IARC said, "We found that higher coffee consumption was associated with a lower risk of death from any cause, and specifically for circulatory diseases, and digestive diseases. Importantly, these results were similar across all of the 10 European countries, with variable coffee drinking habits and customs."

The other study, was carried out by Veronica Setiawan, an associate professor of preventive medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California. This study reported that coffee drinkers had a lower risk of death due to heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, and respiratory and kidney disease.

Setiawan said, "We cannot say drinking coffee will prolong your life, but we see an association."

It is important to note that while the evidence is compelling, correlation does not imply causation. Many scientists are not convinced that coffee has a direct effect in prolonging a persons lifespan.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Patrick Lewers