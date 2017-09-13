Summer Disrupts A Third Of Adults Healthy Routine, Research Shows

Published on Sep 13 2017 9:29 AM in Retail tagged: Empathy Research / Centra / Live Well / Pat Divilly / Marcus O'Laoire

A third of Irish adults claim summer disrupts their healthy routine, according to recent research conducted by Empathy Research on behalf of Centra as part of the Live Well initiative.

The respondents surveyed agreed that this was due to 'summer holidays and food fuelled weekends.'

Speaking with Checkout Pat Divilly, Health and Fitness expert, said, “Nearly a third of Irish adults claim the summer disrupted their exercise regime which is not surprising as people fill the summers months with holidays and food fueled weekends."

The research also noted that nearly a third of Irish adults claim the summer disrupted their exercise regime, with the majority agreeing (86%) that they will be restarting their healthy routine now that the summer has come to an end.

"The good news is 86% of people want to restart their healthy routines now and Centra’s Live Well Challenges are the perfect solution for those short on time."He said.

As a part of the Centra 'Live Well' challenge, Divilly has devised a 15 minute high intensity exercise plan.

"Together with Centra I have devised a 15 minute high intensity exercise plan that will get the blood pumping regardless of your level of fitness." Divilly added.

The exercise routine is coupled with a healthy eating plan, made up of 15 minute recipes for 'those who are stuck for time', which can be viewed here.

The research also indicated that almost all adults (94%) agree that it is important to have a routine which ensures regular exercise and healthy eating.

