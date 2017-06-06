Get the app today! App Store Play Store

SuperValu Launches 'Exclusive' Line Of Irish Wagyu Beef

Published on Jun 6 2017 10:07 AM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / SuperValu / Trending Post / Irish Wagyu Beef

SuperValu Launches 'Exclusive' Line Of Irish Wagyu Beef

SuperValu has recently teamed up with County Wexford farmers to release an exclusive line of Irish Wagyu Beef.

Wagyu Beef is known for it’s high quality, and has been repeatedly been added to menus of top restaurants around the world.

Martin Kelleher, Managing Director, SuperValu, stated, “At SuperValu, we pride ourselves on a commitment to fresh food leadership and pushing the boundaries in terms of locally-sourced quality produce. We are excited to partner with Karl Strehlow in Wexford to bring a 100% Irish version of this globally acclaimed delicacy to consumers.”

Originating in Japan, Wagyu beef is characterised by its 'intense marbling which leads to an extremely tender and juicy meat with a unique and distinctive flavour'.

Karl Strehlow, cattle farmer from Murrintown, Co. Wexford and supplier of SuperValu Irish Wagyu beef, added,"Our cattle are a mix of Heifers and Steers and between 50% to 100% Wagyu. These cattle have a unique history and are specially bred under conditions that produces beef of unrivalled quality.”

A limited selection of Wagyu beef cuts such as filet, ribeye and striploin SuperValu stores in Ballincollig, Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Wexford now. A wider range of Irish Wagyu beef burgers are available from selected SuperValu stores nationwide. The exclusive range will be available until July 2017.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Patrick Lewers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

250 Food Buyers With Combined Buying Power Of €10B Visit Bloom

250 Food Buyers With Combined Buying Power Of €10B Visit Bloom
Just Eat Signs O’Brien’s Wine For New Wine And Bubbly Deliveries

Just Eat Signs O’Brien’s Wine For New Wine And Bubbly Deliveries
Nestlé Adds More Milk Into Milkybar Range Cutting Sugar By 10%

Nestlé Adds More Milk Into Milkybar Range Cutting Sugar By 10%
Dawn Meats Enters Strategic Partnership With Dunbia

Dawn Meats Enters Strategic Partnership With Dunbia

Latest in Retail

Expanding Business In Ireland Is Icelands 'Main Focus' Internationally Tue, 6 Jun 2017

Expanding Business In Ireland Is Icelands 'Main Focus' Internationally
Varadkar Named As New Fine Gael Leader Fri, 2 Jun 2017

Varadkar Named As New Fine Gael Leader
Topaz Drops Fuel Prices To 99c Per Litre For 99 Minutes Fri, 2 Jun 2017

Topaz Drops Fuel Prices To 99c Per Litre For 99 Minutes
BWG Group CEO 'Pleased' With Its Growth In A Competitive Market Fri, 2 Jun 2017

BWG Group CEO 'Pleased' With Its Growth In A Competitive Market