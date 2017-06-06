SuperValu Launches 'Exclusive' Line Of Irish Wagyu Beef

Published on Jun 6 2017 10:07 AM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / SuperValu / Trending Post / Irish Wagyu Beef

SuperValu has recently teamed up with County Wexford farmers to release an exclusive line of Irish Wagyu Beef.

Wagyu Beef is known for it’s high quality, and has been repeatedly been added to menus of top restaurants around the world.

Martin Kelleher, Managing Director, SuperValu, stated, “At SuperValu, we pride ourselves on a commitment to fresh food leadership and pushing the boundaries in terms of locally-sourced quality produce. We are excited to partner with Karl Strehlow in Wexford to bring a 100% Irish version of this globally acclaimed delicacy to consumers.”

Originating in Japan, Wagyu beef is characterised by its 'intense marbling which leads to an extremely tender and juicy meat with a unique and distinctive flavour'.

Karl Strehlow, cattle farmer from Murrintown, Co. Wexford and supplier of SuperValu Irish Wagyu beef, added,"Our cattle are a mix of Heifers and Steers and between 50% to 100% Wagyu. These cattle have a unique history and are specially bred under conditions that produces beef of unrivalled quality.”

A limited selection of Wagyu beef cuts such as filet, ribeye and striploin SuperValu stores in Ballincollig, Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Wexford now. A wider range of Irish Wagyu beef burgers are available from selected SuperValu stores nationwide. The exclusive range will be available until July 2017.

