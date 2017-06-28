Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Tánaiste Launches Plan On Corporate Social Responsibility

Published on Jun 28 2017 12:29 PM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Irish business

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald  has recently launched Ireland’s Second National Plan on Corporate Social Responsibility 2017-2020, reports musgravegroup.com.

The plan, “Towards Responsible Business,” sets out to build a stronger foundation for Irish business sectors to thrive financially. It also plans to create 'responsible and sustainable business practices'.

At the event, Fitzgerald said, “Today, more than ever, the Irish Government needs to deliver a clear message of encouragement and support to businesses and organisations around Ireland to embed responsible business practices at the core of their business strategies.

“Businesses who communicate openly and transparently about their practices, who tell their story and recognise their impacts on society, foster a culture of trust with their workforce and their customers. CSR is no longer an optional ‘add-on’, but is becoming a necessary part of mainstream operations.”

