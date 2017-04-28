Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Tayto Launches Tayto Park On-Pack Promotion

Published on Apr 28 2017 12:21 PM in A-Brands tagged: Tayto / Tayto Park

Tayto has partnered up with Tayto Park, Ireland’s only Theme Park and Zoo, to launch its new on-pack competition.

The promotional packs have landed instore, giving consumers the chance to win €50,000 worth of Tayto Park tickets.

Competition closes on the 18th June 2017 and the promotion is open to Republic of Ireland residents aged 18 years or over.

To celebrate the launch, Mr Tayto and his team are visiting South King Street from 12 – 2pm on Friday today (April 28). There the public has a chance to grab some Tayto Park tickets with a fun and interactive activation.

This June, Tayto Park will welcome a host of new attractions including ‘The Viking Voyage at the Park’, a one of a kind, Viking-themed flume ride. With 1.7 million litres of water, a Viking village, 5 replica Viking ships and 20 life size Vikings, families can expect to feel the splash on the latest addition to Ireland’s favourite theme park and zoo.

