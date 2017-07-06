Teeling Distillery To Host Summer Craft Fair This Saturday

Published on Jul 6 2017 11:02 AM in Drinks tagged: Spirit of Dublin Summer Craft Fair / The Cupcake Bloke / Dot Brew / Hope Brewery / WoodKey Brewing / Teelings Distillery

Teeling Whiskey will play host to 35 of Ireland's artisan food and drink producers at its distillery this Saturday (8 July) for the 2017 Spirit of Dublin Summer Craft Fair.

Teeling Whiskey’s award winning range will also be available for purchase at the fair, with Dot Brew, Hope Brewery and WoodKey Brewing being among the other brewers that will be offering attendees samples and selling their own brew ranges.

The Cupcake Bloke will be present to provide attendees with a selection of Teeling Whiskey infused baked treats, while chocolatier Bean and Goose Chocolates will be serving up a selection of handmade chocolates with a Teeling twist and the Dublin Doughnut Company will be showcasing an assortment of whiskey themed doughnuts.

On top of all that, the Little Milk Company will be giving guests a taste of their premium range of cheddars, soft cheeses and bespoke boards.

The Purple Pantry will be exhibiting their array of Teeling Whiskey marmalades and designer fashion exchange Siopaella will be setting up shop for those interested in browsing clothes.

The event will run from 10am-5.30pm and is free of charge for all attendees.

