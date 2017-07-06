Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Teeling Distillery To Host Summer Craft Fair This Saturday

Published on Jul 6 2017 11:02 AM in Drinks tagged: Spirit of Dublin Summer Craft Fair / The Cupcake Bloke / Dot Brew / Hope Brewery / WoodKey Brewing / Teelings Distillery

Teeling Distillery To Host Summer Craft Fair This Saturday

Teeling Whiskey will play host to 35 of Ireland's artisan food and drink producers at its distillery this Saturday (8 July) for the 2017 Spirit of Dublin Summer Craft Fair.

Teeling Whiskey’s award winning range will also be available for purchase at the fair, with Dot Brew, Hope Brewery and WoodKey Brewing being among the other brewers that will be offering attendees samples and selling their own brew ranges.

The Cupcake Bloke will be present to provide attendees with a selection of Teeling Whiskey infused baked treats, while chocolatier Bean and Goose Chocolates will be serving up a selection of handmade chocolates with a Teeling twist and the Dublin Doughnut Company will be showcasing an assortment of whiskey themed doughnuts.

On top of all that, the Little Milk Company will be giving guests a taste of their premium range of cheddars, soft cheeses and bespoke boards.
The Purple Pantry will be exhibiting their array of Teeling Whiskey marmalades and designer fashion exchange Siopaella will be setting up shop for those interested in browsing clothes.

The event will run from 10am-5.30pm and is free of charge for all attendees.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Latest in Drinks

Alcohol Bill Could Cost Media Industry €20m In Advertising Revenue Thu, 6 Jul 2017

Alcohol Bill Could Cost Media Industry €20m In Advertising Revenue
Trading Across Core Markets Satisfactory, Says C&C Group Thu, 6 Jul 2017

Trading Across Core Markets Satisfactory, Says C&C Group
New Guinness Labels Contain Nutritional Information Wed, 5 Jul 2017

New Guinness Labels Contain Nutritional Information
€8.5M In Sponsorship For Arts & Cultural Events Under Threat, Says AFBI Wed, 28 Jun 2017

€8.5M In Sponsorship For Arts & Cultural Events Under Threat, Says AFBI