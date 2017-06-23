Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Tesco Stores Change Logo Chevrons To Rainbow Colours For Pride

Published on Jun 23 2017 1:00 PM in Retail tagged: Tesco Ireland / pride

Nine Tesco stores along the Dublin parade route will change their logo chevrons to the rainbow colours of Pride to show support.

Also, over 150 Tesco colleagues from across Ireland reportedly will march in tomorrows parade.

Geraldine Casey, People Director at Tesco Ireland said: “We know that Dublin Pride is such a fun and vibrant event and we’re really proud that over 150 of our colleagues will be taking part in the parade with our stores along the route getting into the spirit too with special Pride-themed branding and Pride in-store activations.”

The UK retailer said that 40-foot Tesco delivery truck will act as a float in the Pride parade 'featuring its own DJ, dance floor, bubble machines, and a crowd cheerometer on board'.

Tesco Ireland also said that it will hand out sweets, roses and ponchos and also will donate bottles of water and bananas, as well as distributing Tesco lunch bags to stewards throughout the day.

Tomorrow parade will start at Stephen’s Green South and end in Smithfield Square.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

