Tesco Stops Offering Its Credit Card In Irish Market

Published on May 17 2017 3:17 PM in Retail tagged: Tesco Ireland / Tesco Bank

Tesco is to stop offering its credit card in the Irish market.

According to Irishtimes.ie in a statement issued by the supermarket chain, a spokeswoman said that it 'apologises that customers are currently no longer able to apply for a Tesco Bank Credit Card in the Republic of Ireland.'

“We have stopped accepting applications while we review our products and how we can best serve our customers in the future,” she said.

Reportedly, existing customers can continue to use their card as normal and will continue to receive the 50% more Clubcard points offer.

