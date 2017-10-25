Tipperary Producer Secures €2m Contract To Supply Aldi UK Stores

Published on Oct 25 2017 12:00 PM in Private Label tagged: Aldi / Aldi UK / Oakpark Foods

Aldi has announced today (25 Oct) that Tipperary-based premium pork and bacon producer Oakpark Foods has secured a contract worth over €2 million to supply Aldi UK.

The new deal will reportedly see Oakpark export its Maple Back and Honey Back Rashers for sale exclusively in 700 Aldi UK stores.

"The new partnership is an excellent example of the opportunities that exist for Irish producers and manufacturers who can supply high quality innovative products to our international network of stores.” Finbar McCarthy, Aldi Ireland’s Group Buying Director said.

The new partnership with Aldi UK has led to the creation of 20 new jobs at Oakpark Foods.

