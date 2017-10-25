Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Tipperary Producer Secures €2m Contract To Supply Aldi UK Stores

Published on Oct 25 2017 12:00 PM in Private Label tagged: Aldi / Aldi UK / Oakpark Foods

Tipperary Producer Secures €2m Contract To Supply Aldi UK Stores

Aldi has announced today (25 Oct) that Tipperary-based premium pork and bacon producer Oakpark Foods has secured a contract worth over €2 million to supply Aldi UK.

The new deal will reportedly see Oakpark export its Maple Back and Honey Back Rashers for sale exclusively in 700 Aldi UK stores.

"The new partnership is an excellent example of the opportunities that exist for Irish producers and manufacturers who can supply high quality innovative products to our international network of stores.” Finbar McCarthy, Aldi Ireland’s Group Buying Director said.

The new partnership with Aldi UK has led to the creation of 20 new jobs at Oakpark Foods.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Aldi Reopens Revamped Future Store In Cobh

Aldi Reopens Revamped Future Store In Cobh
SuperValu Retains Its Position As The Top Supermarket In Ireland

SuperValu Retains Its Position As The Top Supermarket In Ireland
Aldi Plans To Showcase Irish Product Range At Festival

Aldi Plans To Showcase Irish Product Range At Festival
Report Shows Aldi Spent Over €700m With Irish Suppliers In 2016

Report Shows Aldi Spent Over €700m With Irish Suppliers In 2016

Latest in Private Label

Aldi Plans To Showcase Irish Product Range At Festival Thu, 14 Sep 2017

Aldi Plans To Showcase Irish Product Range At Festival
Lidl Selects 54 Suppliers For Its 'Best Of Ireland' Promotion Wed, 6 Sep 2017

Lidl Selects 54 Suppliers For Its 'Best Of Ireland' Promotion
Iverk Produce Signs €70m Deal With Aldi Mon, 21 Aug 2017

Iverk Produce Signs €70m Deal With Aldi
Heidi Klum To Launch Lidl Clothing At NY Fashion Week Fri, 11 Aug 2017

Heidi Klum To Launch Lidl Clothing At NY Fashion Week