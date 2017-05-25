Top Oil Announces New Sponsorship Deal With Showjumping Ireland

Published on May 25 2017 4:40 PM in Retail tagged: Top Oil / sponsorship / Showjumping Championship

Heating and fuel business Top Oil has announced a new sponsorship agreement with Showjumping Ireland, which means that the company will sponsor the National Ladies Championship.

Gerard Boylan, Group Chief Executive of Top Oil commented on the sponsorship; “Top Oil is proud to sponsor Showjumping Ireland’s Ladies Championship for 2017. As a leading Irish family owned home heating and fuel provider, we are committed to supporting local communities, and this partnership reflects that commitment.

“The development of both horses and athletes in a competitive arena is an important part of our heritage in Ireland and we are proud to be associated with Showjumping Ireland. We wish all the teams involved in competing this year the very best with the Championships.”

Michael Hennessy, Regional Chairman, Showjumping Ireland, added, “We are delighted to have such a well-known Irish brand coming on board to support the Ladies Championship this year. Top Oil is an established Irish brand and recognised as a partner of communities across Ireland, and so we are proud to have the support of Top Oil for the coming year.”

The National Ladies Championship begins with the Midleton Show in Cork on May 28, and will run through to September with a series of shows and competitive events across Ireland. The final show will take place at Whites Cross Charity Show at Curraheen in Cork.

