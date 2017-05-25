Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Top Oil Announces New Sponsorship Deal With Showjumping Ireland

Published on May 25 2017 4:40 PM in Retail tagged: Top Oil / sponsorship / Showjumping Championship

Top Oil Announces New Sponsorship Deal With Showjumping Ireland

Heating and fuel business Top Oil has announced a new sponsorship agreement with Showjumping Ireland, which means that the company will sponsor the National Ladies Championship.

Gerard Boylan, Group Chief Executive of Top Oil commented on the sponsorship;  “Top Oil is proud to sponsor Showjumping Ireland’s Ladies Championship for 2017. As a leading Irish family owned home heating and fuel provider, we are committed to supporting local communities, and this partnership reflects that commitment.

“The development of both horses and athletes in a competitive arena is an important part of our heritage in Ireland and we are proud to be associated with Showjumping Ireland. We wish all the teams involved in competing this year the very best with the Championships.”

Michael Hennessy, Regional Chairman, Showjumping Ireland, added, “We are delighted to have such a well-known Irish brand coming on board to support the Ladies Championship this year. Top Oil is an established Irish brand and recognised as a partner of communities across Ireland, and so we are proud to have the support of Top Oil for the coming year.”

The National Ladies Championship begins with the Midleton Show in Cork on May 28, and will run through to September with a series of shows and competitive events across Ireland. The final show will take place at Whites Cross Charity Show at Curraheen in Cork.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Aidan O'Sullivan

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Al Porter Launches Top Oil 2017 Amateur Photography Competition

Al Porter Launches Top Oil 2017 Amateur Photography Competition
Weekly Roundup, March 14, 2017

Weekly Roundup, March 14, 2017
Top Oil Announces Latest Appointment

Top Oil Announces Latest Appointment
Top Oil's 'Key' Retailers Attend Connacht Rugby Hospitality Event

Top Oil's 'Key' Retailers Attend Connacht Rugby Hospitality Event

Latest in Retail

Musgrave MarketPlace Announces New Partnership With Dietitian Gillian McConnell Thu, 25 May 2017

Musgrave MarketPlace Announces New Partnership With Dietitian Gillian McConnell
Dawn Meats Enters Strategic Partnership With Dunbia Thu, 25 May 2017

Dawn Meats Enters Strategic Partnership With Dunbia
Confidence Remains Below Pre-Brexit Levels For Small Businesses: SFA Wed, 24 May 2017

Confidence Remains Below Pre-Brexit Levels For Small Businesses: SFA
Did You Know … 23 May, 2017 Tue, 23 May 2017

Did You Know … 23 May, 2017