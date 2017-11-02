Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Top Oil Reveals Winner Of 2017 Amateur Photography Competition

Published on Nov 2 2017 9:57 AM in Retail tagged: Top Oil

Top Oil has announced the 2017 winner of its amateur photography competition.

The winning entry was by Walt Hollick for his image ‘Sunset on the Blackstairs Mountains' and will feature on the front cover of the Top Oil 2018 calendar.

The annual photo competition, now in its 11th year, saw over 2,000 amateur photography hopefuls from across the island of Ireland competing for their photo to be the cover image of the popular 2018 calendar publication by Top Oil.

The theme of this year’s competition was ‘Ireland Through the Lens’.

“Our annual calendar competition is a great opportunity to recognise Ireland’s beauty through photographs. This competition is popular with both our customers and staff, as well as the amateur photographers across the country."
Gerard Boylan, Chief Executive, Top Oil, said.

"This year we had some spectacular images to choose from; we chose Walt’s image because for us it truly captured this year’s theme of ‘Ireland Through the Lens’.”

