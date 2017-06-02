Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Topaz Drops Fuel Prices To 99c Per Litre For 99 Minutes

Published on Jun 2 2017 5:39 PM in Retail tagged: Topaz

Topaz, has announced today (2 June) that it will be dropping fuel prices in 14 locations over the Bank Holiday weekend to 99c per litre for 99 minutes.

The participating stations include:

Saturday, 9am for 99 minutes:
· Topaz Parkway East, Lucan-by-Pass, Palmerstown.
· Topaz Rochestown Avenue, Dun Laoghaire
· Topaz The Ward, North Road, Dublin North
· Topaz Kilcolgan, Co. Galway

Sunday, 9am for 99 minutes:
· Topaz Stillorgan Road, Dublin South
· Topaz Glenview, Tallaght-by-pass, Dublin West
· Topaz Ballymun, Ballymun Cross, Dublin North
· Topaz Eglington, Cabinteely, Dublin South
· Topaz Citywest, Naas Road, Dublin West
· Topaz Thomond, Thomondgate, Co. Limerick

Monday, 9am for 99 minutes:
· Topaz Parkway West, Chapelizod-by-pass, Palmerstown
· Topaz Kilnamanagh, Tallaght, Dublin West
· Topaz Grange Castle, Clondalkin, Dublin West
· Topaz Shannon, Co. Clare

Gordon Lawlor, Fuels Director, Topaz, said: “Following the huge success to date with the rollout of our miles fuel brand across Ireland, we are excited to continue offering these incredibly low fuel prices to our customers to celebrate the introduction of our new innovative fuel at these service stations."

