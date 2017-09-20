Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Topaz Launches New Customer Experience Initiative

Published on Sep 20 2017 10:00 AM in Retail tagged: Topaz / talkt2us

Topaz, has launched ‘talk2us’, an initiative to 'further improve' customer service at its 160 Restore sites nationwide.

The fuel and convenience retailer said that it has developed a specialised online tool that allows customers to rate their satisfaction with all forecourt facilities, providing valuable feedback on how its offering can be improved.

Derek Nolan, Retail Director at Topaz, said, "Expectations from customers have never been as high and as a business we must ensure that we continue to deliver a top-quality experience for Irish consumers.

All customers who take the time to complete ‘talk2us’ will be entered into a monthly draw to win a €250 Topaz gift card.

"In order to help us to achieve this, we have launched ‘talk2us’, our new customer experience survey that demonstrates our ongoing commitment to improving in-store service at forecourts across the nation." He added.

