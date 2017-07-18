Topaz New Miles Fuel Brand Takes Motorists '3% Further'

Published on Jul 18 2017 2:00 PM in Retail tagged: Topaz / Circle K Ireland

Topaz (Circle K Ireland), has unveiled its new Miles fuel brand to 'take motorists up to 3% further' at an official launch today (18 July) at its flagship service station Rathcrogue, Co.Carlow.

Miles is a next generation fuel that contains a unique blend of additives which reportedly is designed to take motorists further.

Niall Anderton, Managing Director, Topaz (Circle K Ireland) spoke at the launch: “We are very proud of the fact that miles is the only fuel brand in the country offering quality additised fuel to Irish motorists across all our service stations and we expect it to have significant benefits for consumers at the pump”.

The fuel and convenience retailer, also announced an investment of €26 million across its network of over 430 service stations over the next four years as part of the 'continued rollout of its new, superior fuel offering'.

“This overall investment of €26 million represents our commitment to delivering the very best quality products, and level of service for the benefit of our customers, in addition to building upon our established position of market leaders.” Anderton added.

In Ireland, Miles has already been introduced in 90% of its service stations, and is on target to be available at all service stations by August this year.

