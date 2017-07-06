Trading Across Core Markets Satisfactory, Says C&C Group

Published on Jul 6 2017 10:12 AM in Drinks tagged: C&C Group / Bulmers / Magners

C&C Groups underlying trading to date, across core markets, is 'satisfactory' and in line with expectations, according to a statement it issued today (6 July) update covering the period from 1 March 2017.

The Scottish business has reportedly benefitted from 'multi-year investment in both customers and brands'.

It said that it will be better placed to assess recent brand and NPD investment in Ireland and the new ABI partnership following the key trading months of July and August.

In the statement it said: "In Ireland, the overall trade has been subdued against strong comparatives with beer and cider in year on year decline. Against this backdrop, we re-launched Bulmers in March with new livery and a heavyweight media campaign. This was supported by category innovation through our Outcider offering".

"It is early days but we are pleased at the response to the marketing campaign and associated consumer recruitment."

It also outlined that with the UK, its premium and craft portfolio in Ireland grew strongly with Heverlee and 5 Lamps the standout performers.

