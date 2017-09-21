Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Tullamore D.E.W. Launches Global ‘Beauty of Blend’ Campaign

Published on Sep 21 2017 4:01 PM in Drinks tagged: Tullamore D.E.W / Beauty of Blend

Tullamore D.E.W. Launches Global ‘Beauty of Blend’ Campaign

Tullamore D.E.W. has recently launched a new global campaign called ‘Beauty of Blend.'

Created by New York agency Opperman Weiss, the ‘Beauty of Blend’ international advertising plan has launched with a TV, Digital and PR campaign centering around two 'hero' pieces of content and an unusual partnership.

The ‘hero’ content pieces entitled ‘Danny Boy’ and ‘No Irish Need Apply’ respectively, were directed by award-winning filmmaker Laurence Dunmore.

As one of the only Irish whiskey brands to use a triple blend of all three types of whiskey, the key driver behind the William Grant & Sons international campaign is to 'challenge the preconceptions about how great whiskey is made.'

"We are built on blend. It runs through every bottle of our original triple blend Irish whiskey. There are numerous examples in the worlds of food, music and beyond where something beautiful has been created because of the blending of different cultures or ideas. We think that’s worth celebrating.” Caspar MacRae, Tullamore D.E.W.’s Global Brand Director said.

"Our ambition for Tullamore D.E.W. is reflected in the major investments we’re making in the brand and in the distillery. The quality of our blended whiskey, combined with the brand’s reputation and increased investment, puts us in a great position for further growth in 2018 and beyond.”

The Irish owned Irish whiskey brand has seen its global sales grow from 860,000 cases to 1.1 million annually over the last three years.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Richmond Marketing Adds Premium Whisky Brands To Distribution List

Richmond Marketing Adds Premium Whisky Brands To Distribution List

Latest in Drinks

Febvre & Company Ltd. Concludes Business Sale Under New Management Structure Wed, 20 Sep 2017

Febvre & Company Ltd. Concludes Business Sale Under New Management Structure
Alcohol Bill Ad Ban Will Harm Irish Drinks Industry: ABFI Wed, 20 Sep 2017

Alcohol Bill Ad Ban Will Harm Irish Drinks Industry: ABFI
ABFI Confirms Irish Drinks Exports Worth €527m In H1 Thu, 14 Sep 2017

ABFI Confirms Irish Drinks Exports Worth €527m In H1
Irish Wine Association Calls For An Alcohol Excise Reduction In Budget 2018 Tue, 5 Sep 2017

Irish Wine Association Calls For An Alcohol Excise Reduction In Budget 2018