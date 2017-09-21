Tullamore D.E.W. Launches Global ‘Beauty of Blend’ Campaign

Published on Sep 21 2017 4:01 PM in Drinks tagged: Tullamore D.E.W / Beauty of Blend

Tullamore D.E.W. has recently launched a new global campaign called ‘Beauty of Blend.'

Created by New York agency Opperman Weiss, the ‘Beauty of Blend’ international advertising plan has launched with a TV, Digital and PR campaign centering around two 'hero' pieces of content and an unusual partnership.

The ‘hero’ content pieces entitled ‘Danny Boy’ and ‘No Irish Need Apply’ respectively, were directed by award-winning filmmaker Laurence Dunmore.

As one of the only Irish whiskey brands to use a triple blend of all three types of whiskey, the key driver behind the William Grant & Sons international campaign is to 'challenge the preconceptions about how great whiskey is made.'

"We are built on blend. It runs through every bottle of our original triple blend Irish whiskey. There are numerous examples in the worlds of food, music and beyond where something beautiful has been created because of the blending of different cultures or ideas. We think that’s worth celebrating.” Caspar MacRae, Tullamore D.E.W.’s Global Brand Director said.

"Our ambition for Tullamore D.E.W. is reflected in the major investments we’re making in the brand and in the distillery. The quality of our blended whiskey, combined with the brand’s reputation and increased investment, puts us in a great position for further growth in 2018 and beyond.”

The Irish owned Irish whiskey brand has seen its global sales grow from 860,000 cases to 1.1 million annually over the last three years.

