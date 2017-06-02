Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Varadkar Named As New Fine Gael Leader

Published on Jun 2 2017 7:25 PM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Fine Gael / Leo Varadkar / Simon Coveney

Leo Varadkar has been voted as the new leader of Fine Gael, following voting that took place today.

He won with 60% of the vote.

Varadkar will now go on to replace Enda Kenny, who announced he was stepping down from leadership of the party last month.

Earlier today, Kenny tweeted his support of whoever would win the hotly contested vote between Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar, writing, ‘Their participation in this internal election has been democratically valuable and has energised the Fine Gael party across Ireland.’

He added, ‘I pledge my full support to whoever is elected, in the important work at Govt level, to which the new leader will have to dedicate their life in service of the people of this great Republic. My enduring belief in the potential of this country is boundless.’

