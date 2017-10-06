Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Versatility Of Iconic Vegetable Highlighted on National Potatoe Day

Published on Oct 6 2017

Bord Bia is encouraging all Irish people to celebrate the versatility, and value-for-money of one of Ireland’s national treasures and iconic vegetables today (5 October) which marks National Potato Day.

The theme for this year’s celebration 'Potatoes: What’s Under The Skin' will explore the nutritional profile of the popular tuber and offer hundreds of exciting recipe ideas, tips and cooking advice via Potato.ie.

“We are in an era where people have more food choices than ever before, and are increasingly health conscious. So the fact that potatoes are naturally fat-free and gluten free is hugely positive in their favour." Lorcan Bourke, potato sector manager with Bord Bia said.

Potatoes remain Irelands most popular carbohydrate food.

"We are keen to highlight to people that potatoes are a true international food with delicious recipes available from all over the world."

Research shows that household spend on potatoes from March to March 2016 to 2017 was €195 million.

The household volume of potatoes purchased from March to March 2016 to 2017 was 205,819 tonnes.

