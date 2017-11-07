VIDEO: Check Out Aldi's 'Kevin The Carrot' Christmas TV Ad Which Premieres Tonight

Published on Nov 7 2017 12:17 PM in Private Label tagged: Trending Posts / Aldi / Kevin the Carrot / Aldi ireland

Aldi's 'Kevin the Carrot' 2017 Christmas ad will premier tonight in the new 60 second TV campaign which airs during Emmerdale on TV3 and EastEnders on RTE1.

VIDEO:

According to Aldi, picking up from where last year’s campaign ended, Aldi’s new advert opens with Kevin discovered as a snowman’s nose before being dislodged by the rumbling of an approaching train.

Jumping aboard, 'Kevin discovers this isn’t just any train, but a luxurious sleeper complete with a dining car brimming with Aldi’s amazing Christmas feast'.

Diminutive Hero

In the distance Kevin spots Katie, and the diminutive hero finally finds the carrot of his dreams.

“We launched Kevin last year with the line, heroes are grown, not born. And Kevin really did grow into our hero."

"Our customers enjoyed watching his escapades in the run up to Christmas.” Finbar McCarthy, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland said.

Irish voiceover artist, Pat O’Regan also returns for this heart-warming sequel – narrating the story to the Edward Scissorhands soundtrack.

The Kevin soft toys will be available in Aldi stores nationwide from 23 November priced at €3.99.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern