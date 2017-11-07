Get the app today! App Store Play Store

VIDEO: Check Out Aldi's 'Kevin The Carrot' Christmas TV Ad Which Premieres Tonight

Published on Nov 7 2017 12:17 PM in Private Label tagged: Trending Posts / Aldi / Kevin the Carrot / Aldi ireland

VIDEO: Check Out Aldi's 'Kevin The Carrot' Christmas TV Ad Which Premieres Tonight

Aldi's 'Kevin the Carrot' 2017 Christmas ad will premier tonight in the new 60 second TV campaign which airs during Emmerdale on TV3 and EastEnders on RTE1.

VIDEO:

According to Aldi, picking up from where last year’s campaign ended, Aldi’s new advert opens with Kevin discovered as a snowman’s nose before being dislodged by the rumbling of an approaching train.

Jumping aboard, 'Kevin discovers this isn’t just any train, but a luxurious sleeper complete with a dining car brimming with Aldi’s amazing Christmas feast'.

Diminutive Hero

In the distance Kevin spots Katie, and the diminutive hero finally finds the carrot of his dreams.

“We launched Kevin last year with the line, heroes are grown, not born. And Kevin really did grow into our hero."

"Our customers enjoyed watching his escapades in the run up to Christmas.” Finbar McCarthy, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland said.

Irish voiceover artist, Pat O’Regan also returns for this heart-warming sequel – narrating the story to the Edward Scissorhands soundtrack.

The Kevin soft toys will be available in Aldi stores nationwide from 23 November priced at €3.99.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

ABFI Calls For 'Balanced Aproach' To The Public Health (Alcohol) Bill

ABFI Calls For 'Balanced Aproach' To The Public Health (Alcohol) Bill
Irish Spirits Association Calls On Shops To Remove ‘Gin’ Kits

Irish Spirits Association Calls On Shops To Remove ‘Gin’ Kits
Smurfit Kappa Sees 4% Revenue Increase In Third Quarter

Smurfit Kappa Sees 4% Revenue Increase In Third Quarter
Retail Excellence Highlights Signs Of Stability In Q3

Retail Excellence Highlights Signs Of Stability In Q3

Latest in Private Label

Tipperary Producer Secures €2m Contract To Supply Aldi UK Stores Wed, 25 Oct 2017

Tipperary Producer Secures €2m Contract To Supply Aldi UK Stores
Aldi Plans To Showcase Irish Product Range At Festival Thu, 14 Sep 2017

Aldi Plans To Showcase Irish Product Range At Festival
Lidl Selects 54 Suppliers For Its 'Best Of Ireland' Promotion Wed, 6 Sep 2017

Lidl Selects 54 Suppliers For Its 'Best Of Ireland' Promotion
Iverk Produce Signs €70m Deal With Aldi Mon, 21 Aug 2017

Iverk Produce Signs €70m Deal With Aldi