Visa Announces 'More Secure' Enhancements To It's Verified By Visa Service

Published on Jun 1 2017 11:02 AM in Technology tagged: Visa / Verified By Visa

Visa has recently announced plans to enhance it’s Verified By Visa Service, their solution to the need for a more secure experience for users.

The credit card company outlined that its improved multi-device capability will 'help to protect consumers wherever and however they choose to pay'.

Visa’s 2016 Digital Payments Study of over 36,000 European consumers revealed three times as many pay regularly using a mobile device compared to 2015 (54% vs 18%).

According to Mike Lemberger, Senior Vice President, Product Solutions Europe, Visa, “Authentication technology has come a long way since the days of magnetic stripes and signatures. As the way we make payments has changed, so, too, has the need for innovation to keep transactions secure.

"The vast majority of Europeans have used a mobile device to make payments, but fraud and security concerns remain the number one deterrent.”

Visa outlined that it will continue to work with clients and partners globally to support the new 3-D Secure 2.0 solutions, with a focus on continuing to improve payments security and increasing authorizations, to ensure seamless digital payment experiences.

