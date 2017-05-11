Visa Launches Rewards Programme For AIB Cardholders

Published on May 11 2017 11:37 AM in Technology tagged: Visa / AIB / Cashback / rewards programme

Visa has announced the launch of 'AIB Everyday Rewards' which will offer cashback to AIB cardholders when they shop in certain stores.

The programme will use transactional data to provide customers with offers that are relevant to them, which they can access once they register their debit or credit cards online.

When a customer makes a purchase through the programme with their registered card, they will automatically receive cashback into their account.

Brian Keating, AIB Group propositions and brands director, said that this programme offers customers "a really simple and straightforward way to enjoy cashback rewards".

Benefits for retailers

Retailers that are involved in the programme include Lidl, Topaz, Boots, H&M, Easons, Butlers Chocolate Café, Elverys Sports, Parking Tag, Apache Pizza and Enterprise Rent a Car.

Visa says that this programme will offer retailers the opportunity to attract new customers, and reward loyal ones.

"With Visa cards accounting for more than €1 in every €3 of Irish consumer spending, our data and technology mean we are uniquely placed to give retailers and banks major benefits by delivering value added rewards to their customers based upon what they actually spend," said Philip Konopik, Visa's country manager for Ireland.

"The programme is truly showcasing the power of Visa data and represents a fundamental shift for consumer rewards in Ireland.”

