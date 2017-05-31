Weather Expected To Be 'Changeable' For Bloom Festival

Published on May 31 2017 11:14 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: GARDENING / Phoenix Park / 2017 Bloom Festival

The weather for Bord Bia's Bloom 2017 is forecasted to be 'quite changeable' over the duration of the festival which will take place from 1 to 5 June, at the Phoenix Park in Dublin

RTÉ Weather presenter, Audrey McGrath, has said that a 'mixture of dry bright intervals and scattered showers' is expected, so it is 'best to come prepared!'

Ireland’s largest garden festival, will consist of show gardens, postcard gardens, floral and botanical art displays, and many food and drink stands.

The 70 acre site will also host more than 100 lives talks, demonstrations, and many other family-friendly activities. The festival will honour excellence in botanical design from Ireland’s premier gardeners by showcasing 22 show gardens. It will also recognize the work of amateur gardeners across Ireland by displaying 13 'postcard gardens'.

In addition, more than 80 flower clubs throughout the country will be represented in the Association of Floral Artists (AOIFA) floral artistry competition.

