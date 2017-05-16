Weekly Round-Up, 16 May, 2017

Published on May 15 2017 5:13 PM in Retail tagged: Aldi / Heineken / Asda / Mr. Kipling / Barry and Fitzwilliam / Iron Maiden

Barry and Fitzwilliam are now the distributors for Trooper Premium Craft Beer created by Iron Maiden. The hops for the English Ale were chosen after a blind testing by the band’s lead singer Bruce Dickinson, who counts himself as something of a beer aficionado.

Heineken launches an alcohol-free beer. Heineken announced a new alcohol-free beer named "Heineken 0.0" which will be available in 14 markets across Europe.

Tesco UK have committed to using only renewable energy by 2030. To help combat climate change it announced a tougher science-based carbon reduction targets for its stores.

Tesco Chief Executive Dave Lewis received a 10% cut in his annual pay last year, despite the retailer’s strong performance, ESM Magazine reports. Lewis received £4.1 million last year, including a £2.4 million bonus for delivering above-target sales growth. He also just fell short of ‘stretch targets’ that could have seen him take home an additional £1 million in bonuses. [ESM Magazine]

Matthew Barnes, boss of Aldi, has revealed massive expansion plans for the supermarket chain in the UK. In an interview with industry magazine, The Grocer, Barnes explained that Aldi could open up to eight stores in some British towns, putting further pressure on its rivals. [Belfast Telegraph]

Scottish Gin-makers agree a £800,000 deal with Asda. Eden Mill, Pickerings, Porter’s and Ginerosity Distillery have worked with the Craft Beer Clan which has a partnership with Asda.

Mr. Kipling owner’s profits suffer due to high sugar prices. Mr. Kipling, owner of Premier Foods, is likely to report a slump in profits this week, as the rising cost of sugar and other ingredients eats into its margins.

