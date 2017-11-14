Weekly Round Up,14 November, 2017

Published on Nov 14 2017 10:24 AM in Retail tagged: Nutella

Following a successful trial period, Nutella B-Ready biscuits has offically launched in the UK and Ireland. “Our initial UK trial has proven incredibly successful. We ranged at the till in a selection of convenience stores and Nutella B-ready ranked as the fourth best performing sweet snacking line during the period." Levi Boorer, customer development director said. The Nutella filled wafer biscuits are available as a single serve or multipack of six.

Clear Channel Ireland will install 70 digital screens in select Tesco stores nationwide. The outdoor media firm will be responsible for maintaining and selling the associated advertising space. Terry Buckley, managing director, Clear Channel Ireland said, "The 70’ HD screens are supported by Clear Channel’s Play IQ, enabling complex media scheduling and dynamic creative opportunities.” The screens will be provided by Amscreen, a digital signage solutions company and will be powered by Play IQ, Clear Channel’s intelligent scheduling and content management system.

Teagasc is hosting a series of events for Science Week (November 12-19). Many of Teagasc’s research centres around the country will open their doors for school and college visits, where students will get to perform hands-on experiments and find out about careers in STEM. Teagasc will host two events for the general public – in Dublin and Carlow.

Mace has announced Down Syndrome Ireland as its new National Charity Partner. The two-year partnerships aims to raise €300,00 for the charity through a combination of counter top charity boxes in Mace stores across the country, a contribution from the sale of selected Mace own brand products and a number of fundraising activities throughout the year.

Fastlane International has a new name and look: ParcelCompare.com. Explaining the change, ParcelCompare’s Head of Consumer Research, David Jinks MILT, said ‘”ParcelCompare” describes exactly what we now do. Customers can compare prices and shipping times for all the leading quality couriers such as UPS, DHL and TNT and book in minutes.”

Facial tracking software has determined that John Lewis’s new Christmas ad is far from its strongest. Research firm RealEyes tracked 300 consumers to see how they responded, and with many ‘dropping off’ within 20 seconds of the ad, it said, ‘Their emotions say that this is a good ad, but by the high standards of John Lewis, Moz is one of the least emotionally engaging ads since the department store heralded the start of Christmas seven years ago. ‘

A dispute over a planned new Aldi store in Laytown, Co Meath, has come before the High Court. The Irish Times reports that Justice Seamus Noonan gave a local resident, Eoin Kelly permission to bring judicial review proceedings against An Bord Pleanála over its decision allowing a disused nursing home to be demolished and replaced with the supermarket.

