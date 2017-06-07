Weekly Roundup, 7 June, 2017

Published on Jun 7 2017 10:56 AM

The Guinness Storehouse has announced the appointment of Paul Carty, former managing director, as the chairman of Association for the Visitor Attractions and Experiences sector in Ireland – AVEA.

Nestlé Spain has invested €19 million in Environmental Management. The goal is to optimise natural resources and minimise the impact of the company's activity. By 2020, the company plans to ‘consolidate its commitment to the environment’ and increase these reductions to 64%, 100%, and 35% respectively.

Lighter beer set to be the summer 2017 favorite. Last summer, craft beers were the preferred alcoholic beverage, but a new trend is seeing people choose easy-to-drink brews.

Premier Foods Reveal Limited Edition Mr Kipling Summer Cake Range. Following the success of seasonal packs and products from the brand in the past, the range comprises of a selection of Mr Kipling favourites with a twist; including Eton Mess Bakewell Tarts, Trifle Slices, Strawberry Cheesecake Whirls and Strawberries & Cream Fancies.

Aldi have issued a recall on their Brasserie Gluten Free Organic Pale Ale. According to express.co.uk, the beer contains barley, a danger to allergy sufferers, which was not on the ingredients label.

The UK food and grocery market is forecast to grow by 15% between now and 2022. According to the latest forecast released by IGD, growth across all major grocery channels is predicted.

There has been a 1.7 rise in the value of food businesses, reported by Agriland.ie. According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), there have been increases in both the value and volume of the food business, despite a decrease in value of food, beverage and tobacco sales.

