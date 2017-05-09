XL Delivers Strong Performance Last Year With 5% Retail Sales Increase

Published on May 9 2017 10:06 AM in Retail tagged: BWG / BWG Food Service

XL has recorded sales of €315 million in 2016, marking a 5% increase on the previous year’s performance, as it celebrates 20 years in Business.

XL which is is part of Ireland’s leading convenience retail group, BWG, also announced its plans for a €1 million store upgrade investment programme which will be revealed at annual retailer conference in Kilkenny today (9 May).

Speaking in advance of the XL Retailer Forum, John Moane, managing director, BWG Foods Wholesale said, “The XL brand has achieved significant growth in recent years, outperforming the market year after year, while consistently expanding our nationwide footprint. Despite operating in a very competitive marketplace, our dedicated focus on price and value has allowed us to market ourselves as a compelling retail brand, something which has resonated strongly with independent retailers.”

The convenience retailer is also set to reveal a new growth strategy for the brand including plans to target a 6% increase in retail sales across its network, growing annual sales to over €330 million per annum.

“Over the last two decades we have worked hard to carve out a unique proposition for XL in the convenience market and we are very proud to have the brand represented in villages and towns in every county in Ireland. Looking forward, we see a great opportunity to keep enhancing our store network across Ireland, attracting new retailers who want to retain their independence but have the backing of an experienced retail group and delivering consistency, quality and choice for consumers." Moane added.

by Donna Ahern