Google Launches Smartphone Payment System In Ireland

Published on Dec 7 2016 10:40 AM in Technology tagged: Featured Post / MasterCard / Visa / Google / Android Pay

Google has announced the launched of its ‘Android Pay’ system in Ireland today (7 December), which enables consumers to pay for their purchases using their Android smartphone.

Android Pay can be used at any retail location that already accepts contactless payments, which includes Eurospar, Londis, Mace, Spar, Tesco and XL. The payment system can also be used with apps such as Adverts.ie, Deliver and Uber, with more planned for the future.

To avail of Android Pay, customers need to download the app through Google Play and register their MasterCard or Visa card from AIB or KBC to their mobile phone. Google also plans to include more banks in coming months.

Many leading payment platforms and technology providers such as Braintree and Stripe have teamed up with Google as well.

“It's going to be one of the first few countries that we are launching in,” Pali Bhat, Global Head of Payments Products at Google, told RTÉ News. “Ireland is one of the most advanced technological markets and Irish users love adopting the latest mobile technologies.”

Commenting on Google’s launch, Philip Konopik, Country Manager Ireland, Visa, said: “The pieces of the puzzle are coming together for a seismic shift from plastic to digital. With today’s launch of Android Pay, it is clear that mobile solutions will fast become a preferred way to use a personal credit or debit card.”

Jason Lalor, General Manager for Mastercard Ireland, also spoke of news: “This is a landmark for digital payments in Ireland, and as such we are thrilled to be working with Google and our partner banks on behalf of our cardholders.”

Addressing concerns of theft or fraud, a Google spokesperson assured TheJournal.ie that security is “at the centre of our approach with mobile payments” and that Android Pay has safeguards in place in case the phone is lost or stolen.

Customers interested in Android Pay can download the app on Google Pay here, and payment processors or developers can visit the Android Pay API developer site here.

© 2016 - Checkout Magazine by Donncha Mac Cóil