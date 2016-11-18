BIM's National Seafood Awards Winners Announced

Published on Nov 18 2016 3:26 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Trending Posts / Bord Iascaigh Mhara / Donnybrook Fair / Foyle Warrior Ltd / Island Seafoods Ltd.

Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), yesterday announced the winners their first National Seafood Awards at a Gala in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin. The ceremony was officially opened by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Mr. Michael Creed, T.D.

The winners on the night included Eimantas Zvirblis, Donnybrook Fair (Malahide) who won the coveted Young Fishmonger of the Year (Supermarket Seafood Counter) Award; Island Seafoods Ltd. for Green Processor of the Year and the Best New Fishing Practice went to Foyle Warrior Ltd.

BIM’s CEO Tara McCarthy outlined the rationale behind the awards: “The Irish Seafood Sector contributes €1 billion in GDP to our economy and employs over 11,000 people predominantly in our coastal regions. The BIM National Seafood Awards provide us with the opportunity to celebrate the positive contribution of this valuable indigenous industry and recognize excellence and leadership across this diverse sector.”

12 winners were selected from 38 shortlisted finalists across four categories Skills, Sustainability, Innovation and Competitiveness. The winners received awards for their outstanding contributions to the fishing, fish farming, seafood processing and retail sectors.

McCarthy added: “It is an exciting time to work in seafood and the high standard demonstrated by our winners and all of our finalists bodes well for the future as we collectively aim to achieve growth as set out in the Government’s Food Wise 2025 plan.”

Bord Iascaigh Mhara, the Irish Sea Fisheries Board, is the Irish State agency with responsibility for developing the Irish Sea Fishing and Aquaculture industries.

