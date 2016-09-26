Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Repak Announces 2016 Pakman Award Nominations Shortlist

Published on Sep 26 2016 2:23 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Trending Posts / Repak / Pakman Awards

Repak has announced the 2016 Pakman Award Nominations Shortlist.

Lidl, Aldi, Meade Potato Company, Musgrave Group and E. Flahavan & Sons are amongst the finalists for the second annual Pakman Awards. The Pakman Awards recognise excellence in waste management and recycling in Ireland.

CEO of Repak Seamus Clancy said: "It is with great pleasure that we announce the list of nominees for the 2016 Pakman awards. Everyone nominated for these awards has demonstrated remarkable focus and commitment to delivering best practice in environmental awareness."

The 2016 Pakman Awards will be held on Thursday 27th October 2016 in the Intercontinental Hotel.

