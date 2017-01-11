Tesco launches 'Little Steps to Living Healthier' Programme For Staff

Published on Jan 11 2017 12:15 PM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Trending Post / Tesco Ireland / Davina McCall

Tesco Ireland has just launched it's ‘Little Steps to Living Healthier’ programme. The health initiative which will be rolled out across it's store nationwide, is deigned to support it's 14,500 staff members to make healthier choices for the New Year.

The programme which is already in full swing is spread across four weeks in January and it profiles four strategic pillars: nutrition, healthy body, healthy mind and little steps for colleagues to live healthier lives. The initiative focuses on information sharing, advice and incentives to support colleague involvement.

According to Geraldine Casey, People Director, Tesco Ireland, “People tend to think looking after themselves means making a big effort, but having listened to colleagues and customers, we believe it’s all about little steps to living healthier. We’re delighted to bring a new way of thinking to the New Year and feel that the programme of events goes a long way to helping colleagues take little steps to living healthier”.

The staff will also benefit free fruit every day at work, mini-health screening as well as nutrition advice from expert dietician Sara Stanner.

