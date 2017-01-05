Top Oil Announces Partnership With Portway Trailers Ltd

Published on Jan 5 2017 2:39 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Top Oil / Portway Trailers Ltd

Fuel and home heating oil supplier Top Oil, and Haulage Company Portway Trailers Ltd have announced details of a new logistics partnership. Portway Trailers Ltd will support Top Oil in delivering its fuel across specific locations around Ireland.

Portway Trailers Ltd, based in Dundalk, County Louth, was appointed following a competitive tender process, and joins Reynolds Logistics as haulage partners for Top Oil in Ireland.

Gerard Boylan, Chief Executive, Top Oil, commented on the partnership announcement, “Portway Trailers has been in business in Ireland for over 30 years and has significant experience in the fuel distribution business. We are delighted to appoint Portway Trailers and look forward to working with them to grow our delivery capacity for Top Oil. In addition to our current haulage contractors, we believe Portway Trailers will allow for greater flexibility in delivering fuel to our business and to our customers.”

It appears that Portway Trailers Ltd are looking forward to the recent logistics partnership.

Ambrose Murphy, Managing Director of Portway Trailers Ltd. said, “Working with a recognised quality brand like Top Oil demonstrates our ability to work in partnership effectively with the company on all its logistical needs, and support its growing business. We look forward to working with the team at Top Oil and developing our partnership in the near future.”

