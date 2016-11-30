72% Of Irish SMEs’ Websites Not E-Commerce Enabled

Published on Nov 30 2016 12:07 PM in Technology tagged: Trending Posts / Domain Registry / IEDR

Despite Ireland’s €9 billion Irish e-commerce market, only 28% of Irish SMEs can process payments on their website, the latest dot ie Digital Health Index reveals.

The research conducted by the dot ie Domain Registry (IEDR) indicates that only 32% of SMEs can take sales orders on their websites; only 28% can process payments; and 35% can accept bookings or reservations on their websites.

Commenting on the findings, David Curtin, Chief Executive, IEDR, said: “It is alarming that in 2016, only one third of SMEs can sell or take payments online. The failure to properly tap into the growing €9 billion online market may have long-term consequences for Ireland’s economy, particularly for rural communities given their significant dependence on SMEs.”

This is despite three in four Irish consumers, saying that they were more likely to purchase from a business that is online in a report issued earlier this year. The research showed that on average the monthly on-line spend of shoppers online is €108.

Curtin added: “If consumers build a relationship with British online SMEs, the business may be irretrievable for Irish SMEs. This issue will be exacerbated by Brexit, with Irish consumers migrating to sterling-based websites and travelling across the border for a better shopping experience.”

The report also highlighted that 22% of Irish SMEs have no online presence whatsoever, neither a website nor a social media presence.

