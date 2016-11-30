Get the app today! App Store Play Store

72% Of Irish SMEs’ Websites Not E-Commerce Enabled

Published on Nov 30 2016 12:07 PM in Technology tagged: Trending Posts / Domain Registry / IEDR

72% Of Irish SMEs’ Websites Not E-Commerce Enabled

Despite Ireland’s €9 billion Irish e-commerce market, only 28% of Irish SMEs can process payments on their website, the latest dot ie Digital Health Index reveals.

The research conducted by the dot ie Domain Registry (IEDR) indicates that only 32% of SMEs can take sales orders on their websites; only 28% can process payments; and 35% can accept bookings or reservations on their websites.

Commenting on the findings, David Curtin, Chief Executive, IEDR, said: “It is alarming that in 2016, only one third of SMEs can sell or take payments online. The failure to properly tap into the growing €9 billion online market may have long-term consequences for Ireland’s economy, particularly for rural communities given their significant dependence on SMEs.”

This is despite three in four Irish consumers, saying that they were more likely to purchase from a business that is online in a report issued earlier this year. The research showed that on average the monthly on-line spend of shoppers online is €108.

Curtin added: “If consumers build a relationship with British online SMEs, the business may be irretrievable for Irish SMEs. This issue will be exacerbated by Brexit, with Irish consumers migrating to sterling-based websites and travelling across the border for a better shopping experience.”

The report also highlighted that 22% of Irish SMEs have no online presence whatsoever, neither a website nor a social media presence.

© 2016 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Safefood OOH Campaign Encourages Shoppers To Serve Smaller Portions

Safefood OOH Campaign Encourages Shoppers To Serve Smaller Portions
Artisan Chocolatier Produces Edible High-Heeled Shoes

Artisan Chocolatier Produces Edible High-Heeled Shoes
Aldi Launches 'Santa's Milk' In Stores Nationwide

Aldi Launches 'Santa's Milk' In Stores Nationwide
Tesco Launches Two New Festive Luxury Desserts

Tesco Launches Two New Festive Luxury Desserts
Avoca Opens First Butcher In Salt

Avoca Opens First Butcher In Salt

Latest in Technology

Shoppers And Diners Forego Cash In Favour Of Contactless Cards Mon, 19 Dec 2016

Shoppers And Diners Forego Cash In Favour Of Contactless Cards
Irish Online Consumers Refused EU Deliveries Faced With Discrimination Wed, 14 Dec 2016

Irish Online Consumers Refused EU Deliveries Faced With Discrimination
Google Launches Smartphone Payment System In Ireland Wed, 7 Dec 2016

Google Launches Smartphone Payment System In Ireland
Retail Leads In 'Internet Of Things' Adoption Thu, 24 Nov 2016

Retail Leads In 'Internet Of Things' Adoption