Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Aldi Launches 'Santa's Milk' In Stores Nationwide

Published on Dec 20 2016 3:32 PM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Aldi / Trending Post

Aldi Launches 'Santa's Milk' In Stores Nationwide

 

Aldi's signature 'Santa's Milk' has hit the shelves today across Aldi stores nationwide.

The personalised milk - is the perfect size for one and is already inscribed with a special message for Mr.Claus, which reads: To Santa, enjoy a glass of fresh milk on your busiest night of the year. From...”

Kids can sign the milk and leave it out on Christmas eve, to quench santa's thirst after his long night of travels.

Available now for 52c until stock lasts.

© 2016 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Safefood OOH Campaign Encourages Shoppers To Serve Smaller Portions

Safefood OOH Campaign Encourages Shoppers To Serve Smaller Portions
Artisan Chocolatier Produces Edible High-Heeled Shoes

Artisan Chocolatier Produces Edible High-Heeled Shoes
Tesco Launches Two New Festive Luxury Desserts

Tesco Launches Two New Festive Luxury Desserts
Avoca Opens First Butcher In Salt

Avoca Opens First Butcher In Salt

Latest in Retail

Safefood OOH Campaign Encourages Shoppers To Serve Smaller Portions Wed, 21 Dec 2016

Safefood OOH Campaign Encourages Shoppers To Serve Smaller Portions
SuperValu And Dunnes Draw Level As Irelands Largest Grocer Mon, 19 Dec 2016

SuperValu And Dunnes Draw Level As Irelands Largest Grocer
The Dublin Gospel Choir Set To Perform At Fresh Stores Fri, 16 Dec 2016

The Dublin Gospel Choir Set To Perform At Fresh Stores
Musgrave MarketPlace Announce Sponsorship With Chef Network Thu, 15 Dec 2016

Musgrave MarketPlace Announce Sponsorship With Chef Network