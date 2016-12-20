Aldi Launches 'Santa's Milk' In Stores Nationwide

Published on Dec 20 2016 3:32 PM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Aldi / Trending Post

Aldi's signature 'Santa's Milk' has hit the shelves today across Aldi stores nationwide.

The personalised milk - is the perfect size for one and is already inscribed with a special message for Mr.Claus, which reads: To Santa, enjoy a glass of fresh milk on your busiest night of the year. From...”

Kids can sign the milk and leave it out on Christmas eve, to quench santa's thirst after his long night of travels.

Available now for 52c until stock lasts.

© 2016 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern