Artisan Chocolatier Produces Edible High-Heeled Shoes

Published on Dec 21 2016 10:00 AM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / Trending Post / Cobden and Brown / Invest Northern Ireland

Cobden and Brown, the Northern Irish luxury chocolatier has launched a chocolate high-heeled shoe. The artisan confectionary company is currently developing a unique range of novelty hand crafted chocolates.

According to Caroline McArdle, owner Cobden and Brown,“We’ve been approached by a number of customers for original chocolate designs over the past few months and decided to create the shoe design to help showcase the quality products that I currently have in my range.”

The award winning chocolatiers started out distributing it's artisan chocolates at farmers markets throughout Ireland. However, it wasn't long before the healthier chocolate bars gained popularity and hit the shelves across independent shops and delis throughout Northern Ireland.

McArdle added: "I've been concentrating on producing chocolate bars for so long and wanted to do something completely different and innovative that would also help to draw attention to my small business. I've experimented over the years and produced a few novelty designs for family and friends, which were well received. I reckoned that the Christmas presented an opportunity to develop a novelty chocolate for the festive season and approached several delis who were very supportive. They've proved popular as a novelty gift. This has encouraged me to look at other shapes in 2017."

The gluten-free chocolates are also free from wheat and eggs. The Cobden and Brown dark chocolate variety is dairy-free making it suitable for vegans also.

The limited edition chocolate shoes will be available in ROI in 2017.

