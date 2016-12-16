Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Cost Of Fuel Is On The Rise Month-On-Month

Published on Dec 16 2016 12:48 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Trending Posts / Trending Post / AA / aa fuel

Cost Of Fuel Is On The Rise Month-On-Month

 

The average price of a litre of petrol rose by 1c and diesel by 1.3c in the last month, reports Breakingnews.ie

Referring to the latest AA Fuel Price Index it shows that the average price of a litre of petrol now sits at 131.4c per litre, with a litre of diesel costing an average of 121c.

According to Conor Faughnan from the AA, “Coming into the Christmas period the latest increase is another piece of bad news for motorists."

Although each price incline may not seem significant, the gradual rise was recorded for the third month in a row, with more increases expected.

Faughnan added: "Ultimately while we have little control over the international events and agreements which impact on oil prices, one thing that is within Irish control is the extent to which petrol and diesel are taxed."

© 2016 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Safefood OOH Campaign Encourages Shoppers To Serve Smaller Portions

Safefood OOH Campaign Encourages Shoppers To Serve Smaller Portions
Artisan Chocolatier Produces Edible High-Heeled Shoes

Artisan Chocolatier Produces Edible High-Heeled Shoes
Aldi Launches 'Santa's Milk' In Stores Nationwide

Aldi Launches 'Santa's Milk' In Stores Nationwide
Tesco Launches Two New Festive Luxury Desserts

Tesco Launches Two New Festive Luxury Desserts
Avoca Opens First Butcher In Salt

Avoca Opens First Butcher In Salt

Latest in Supply Chain

Almost A Quarter Of Irish Plan To Shop Cross-Border Mon, 19 Dec 2016

Almost A Quarter Of Irish Plan To Shop Cross-Border
The SFA Advises Employers To Mind Staff At Work Christmas Parties Fri, 16 Dec 2016

The SFA Advises Employers To Mind Staff At Work Christmas Parties
The SFA Elects New Chairperson Mon, 12 Dec 2016

The SFA Elects New Chairperson
UK Groceries Code Adjudicator Added To IFA Conference Line-up Thu, 24 Nov 2016

UK Groceries Code Adjudicator Added To IFA Conference Line-up