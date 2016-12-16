Cost Of Fuel Is On The Rise Month-On-Month

Published on Dec 16 2016 12:48 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Trending Posts / Trending Post / AA / aa fuel

The average price of a litre of petrol rose by 1c and diesel by 1.3c in the last month, reports Breakingnews.ie

Referring to the latest AA Fuel Price Index it shows that the average price of a litre of petrol now sits at 131.4c per litre, with a litre of diesel costing an average of 121c.

According to Conor Faughnan from the AA, “Coming into the Christmas period the latest increase is another piece of bad news for motorists."

Although each price incline may not seem significant, the gradual rise was recorded for the third month in a row, with more increases expected.

Faughnan added: "Ultimately while we have little control over the international events and agreements which impact on oil prices, one thing that is within Irish control is the extent to which petrol and diesel are taxed."

