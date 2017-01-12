Fibre One Launches First TV Ad Campaign

Published on Jan 12 2017 9:50 AM in A-Brands tagged: General Mills / Fibre one

Snacking brand Fibre One has announced its first ever TV campaign which will run for over six weeks from 9 January to 6 March, 2017. The €250K media campaign will demonstrate the brand’s continued success in Ireland since launch in November 2015. Brand awareness will also be maximised via extensive sampling activities throughout January in Tesco, Dunnes and Supervalu as well as the feet on the street and office sampling across Dublin helping to put the brand in the hands of over 150 thousand people.

Fibre One offers consumers a guilt-free indulgent snack, baked naturally high in fibre and low in fat. Stocked in Dunnes, Tesco and Supervalu, Fibre One has seen impressive sales throughout 2016 and now worth over €400K retail value sales.

The new ad campaign is built around the 80s song, “Total Eclipse of the Heart”, originally by Bonnie Tyler. The 30-second spot titled ‘Turn Around Barbara’ showcases Fibre One’s humorous brand personality, looking at the lives of weight managers who want to eat food that tastes great but fits in with a calorie controlled diet.

Andrew Burke, Country Manager for Ireland at brand owner General Mills, commented: “The Fibre One brand represents a real step change in ‘better for you’ snacks. With competitor product sales in decline, the brand offers consumers a genuinely great tasting and satisfying snack without the guilt. On top of this we recognise weight management can be a painful never ending journey for many, especially during the core diet season of January. Our new humorous yet insightful advertising campaign showcases this and highlights that it need not be a compromise and with Fibre One you can Have What You Crave.”

Burke continued: “We’ve received resoundingly positive feedback from retailers and consumers alike following the extended listings the brand secured earlier in the year, and this heavy weight investment in the brand’s marketing program demonstrates our confidence that it will continue to grow and fill a gap in the market for health-conscious consumers who don’t want to deprive themselves when it comes to great flavour snacks.”

The ad can be viewed at www.fibreone.ie

