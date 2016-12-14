Italian Wineries Set To Showcase Their Wines To Irish Trade

Published on Dec 14 2016 3:46 PM in Drinks tagged: Trending Posts / Italian wines / The Italian Trade Commission / Borsa Vini Italiani

On Tuesday 17th January 2017, representatives from 30 Southern Italian wineries will showcase their produce at a forum, which will be held at the Conrad Hotel, Dublin.

Wine-makers from the regions of Calabria, Campania, Puglia and Sicilia will attend the event, which will be hosted by Borsa Vini Italiani on behalf of the The Italian Trade Commission (ICE).

The forum will provide the Italian wine producers with a platform to showcase their wines to Irish importers, independents and also to the restaurant industry.

Fortunato Celi Zullo, director of the Italian Trade Commission said, “we are delighted to be returning to Ireland to present these fabulous wines and producers to the Irish wine buyers and trade. Our focus will be to connect key businesses from Italy and Ireland in a forum that is specifically aimed at importers, independents and restaurant trade. We hope to highlight the diversity, quality and value of wines produced in Southern Italy.”

John Wilson from the Irish Times will present a masterclass on the day specific to wines produced in the Southern regions of Italy.

Celi Zullo added “Italy produces many world class wines but the sheer scale and variety of wines can sometimes be daunting. Our event will highlight the diversity of Italian wines and our masterclass which will focus on wines from southern regions will show the diverse and distinctive character and often exceptional value of wines from these regions.”

To register visit: Italianwines.org.uk

