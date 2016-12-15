Musgrave MarketPlace Announce Sponsorship With Chef Network

Published on Dec 15 2016 10:54 AM in Retail tagged: Chef Network / Musgrave MarketPlace

Wholesale supplier Musgrave MarketPlace announced the launch of ‘The Chef Blog’ as part of a sponsorship agreement with Chef Network today (15 December). The new blog allows chef members to submit guest blogposts on a range of topics including key industry insights, trends and news to help expand chefs’ knowledge base and encourage greater collaboration.

Chef Network was launched in February 2016 with the support of the Irish Foodservice Suppliers Alliance and currently has over 800 chef members. It was established in order to connect Ireland’s chefs and aid their education, training and personal and professional development.

The blog will deliver an interactive platform for members to contribute guest blogposts on a range of topics including food and industry trends, seasonality and skillsets. The first post is now live and was written by chef JP McMahon, about the ten key things he learned at this year’s Food on the Edge, Irish Food Symposium.

Tara Brennan, Marketing Manager at Musgrave MarketPlace said, “We are proud to support this new blog in conjunction with Chef Network. We understand the rapidly evolving food industry and the importance of providing a platform to assist chefs in keeping up to date with the latest trends and news. We know from our own research among our chef customers that there is a demand for the provision of more information and opportunities to network with chef peers and we believe the blog will create a strong platform to encourage this.”

Ruth Hegarty, Head of Community for Chef Network said, “We are delighted to have Musgrave MarketPlace on board as the sponsor of Chef Network’s new blog. We are eager to work with partners to create engaging content that is of interest and benefit to our chef members and to support the provision of a platform for chefs to share ideas with each other. As an Irish company with a finger firmly on the pulse of the latest foodservice trends, Musgrave MarketPlace are ideal partners for our new blog.”

Membership to Chef Network is free of charge and all information can be accessed through the Chef Network website.

