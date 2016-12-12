The SFA Elects New Chairperson

Published on Dec 12 2016 3:08 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Trending Posts / SFA / Small Firms Association

The Small Firms Association (SFA) announced today that it's National Council has elected Ms Sue O’Neill as it's new Chairperson. O'Neill has served on it's National Council since 2004 and her new term has been confirmed for a two year period.

Her main role in office will be to lobby Government to reform the tax regime as a key measure in helping to support small businesses and to safeguard Ireland's future competitiveness. The implementation of many of the recommendations contained in the SFA’s “Vision for Small Business in Ireland” policy document will also be on the fore of O'Neills agenda.

Currently O’Neill who has been a member of the SFA since 1993 is Managing Director of Shellcove, an Association Management Company (AMC), which she founded in 2004. Shellcove provides outsourced management services to companies and associations.

She holds an MBA from Dublin City University, a Diploma in both Digital Marketing and Print Management and is a Graduate of the IMI Business Development Programme.

© 2016 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern