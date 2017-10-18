Glanbia Appeals For Farmers To Make Generators Available

Published on Oct 18 2017 10:43 AM in Retail tagged: Glanbia / Glanbia Ireland

Glanbia Ireland has issued a statement to appeal for for farmers to urgently make generators available to worst affected regions.

It noted that a large number of Glanbia Ireland milk suppliers remain without power as of Tuesday evening. On Tuesday afternoon, the number of seriously affected Glanbia farms was estimated at approximately 500.

It said that those without access to generators face a very difficult situation with herds now requiring milking urgently.

The worst affected regions are reportedly Waterford, Kilkenny, Cork and Tipperary but issues are not confined to these areas.

“There is a severe shortage of suitable generators available. I would urge farmers in areas that have not been adversely affected by Storm Ophelia to consider making suitable mobile generators available to dairy farmers in affected regions.” Glanbia Ireland Chairman Henry Corbally said.

Glanbia Ireland is working with suppliers, collecting milk as frequently as possible where access is safe. In some of the worst affected areas, access to some farms is still not possible due to the presence of fallen trees with attached power cables.

In the statement it urged for those with suitable mobile generators contact their local Glanbia Ireland representative here.

