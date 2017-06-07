Did You Know... 7 June, 2017

Published on Jun 7 2017 11:00 AM in Retail tagged: Heidi Klum

Did You Know… Fashion Icon Heidi Klum has partnered with Lidl in a new fashion campaign? Heidi’s new fashion collection will be available exclusively at Lidl and will launch across its network of over 150 stores nationwide later this year.

Did You Know… New research shows that more people are embracing the fitness trend? Research completed by Opinion Matters shows that over 61% of people want to participate in a 5k run.

Did You Know… Rice bran is being called the “next big superfood”? A study done by researchers at Colorado State University say that rice bran contain significant amounts of B vitamin , reported by independent.ie.

Did You Know… a report done by Diet Coke shows that 5% of Brits consider their social media followers as “true friends”. The research, as a part of Diet Coke’s Get The Gang Back Together campaign, shows that despite social media’s popularity, most people still prefer face to face contact with their friends.

Did You Know... Lidl's nascent US operation has won 104 medals for its wine selection at the 2017 INDY International Wine Competition? The awards include 'Sparkling Wine of the Year' and five 'Best of Class' trophies as well as six Double Gold, 17 Gold, 64 Silver, and 17 Bronze medals.

Did You Know... Coca-Cola has announced the launch of Diet Coke’s new 'Get The Gang Back Together' campaign? Reportedly, it is to encourage people to hang out more face-to-face rather than via social media.

