C&C Group Announces Expanded Contract With AB InBev

Published on Dec 12 2016 9:58 AM

C&C Group plc has announced today that it entered into expanded distribution and contract brewing agreements with AB InBev UK in both the UK and Ireland.

Moving forward AB InBev will be responsible for the sale and trade marketing of the leading manufacturer and distributor’s portfolio of branded cider, beer, wine and soft drinks cider in England, Wales, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

C&C's portfolio of drink brands include Magners, Chaplin & Corks and Blackthorn.

According to Stephen Glancey, CEO of C&C Group, “We are delighted to renew and expand the scope of our long term partnership with AB InBev, the world’s leading beverages company. The agreements leverage the manufacturing, distribution and portfolio strengths of our two businesses in our core markets in the UK and Ireland. AB InBev will represent Magners and our other cider brands in England, Wales, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man and to UK national accounts alongside their portfolio of leading global beer brands.”

Under the new agreement AB InBev will include C&C’s on and off-trade national accounts.

Claney added: “We will continue to sell and distribute AB InBev’s beer brands into the independent on and off-trade in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland alongside our ‘local champion’ brands – Tennent’s, Magners and Bulmers and our growing portfolio of speciality beers and ciders.

“We have also renewed and extended our existing contract manufacturing arrangements to brew and package an increased volume of AB InBev’s beer portfolio at our Wellpark Brewery. We are excited by the increased opportunities from combining Magners and and Bulmers and our growing portfolio of speciality beers and ciders.”

C&C has been manufacturing and distributing the AB InBev beer brand portfolio in Scotland and Ireland since the acquisition of the Tennent’s business from AB InBev in 2009. Its brands includes Becks, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Corona.

Jason Warner, President, AB InBev UK & Ireland, said: “AB InBev has had a close, strategic partnership with C&C since 2009 and we are very happy to announce today that we’re strengthening our business ties. The new and extended contracts will utilise AB InBev’s world class distribution network to bring people in England, Wales, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man more choice in the cider category.

“This partnership will provide our customers in both the on and off-trade with a renowned, complementary portfolio including Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Goose, Camden, Magners, Chaplin & Cork’s, Blackthorn and K from AB InBev.”

